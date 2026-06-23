Senate Bill 1355 Printer's Number 1835
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - application, the eligible entity's qualifications, proposed
activities, expected outcomes and plans:
(i) For evaluating effectiveness to improve mental
health outcomes among veterans.
(ii) To reduce suicidality and common risk factors
for completing suicide, including depression and
substance use disorders among veterans.
(iii) To mitigate long-term effects of traumatic
brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorders.
(d) Regions.--The department DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH , in
consultation with the Department of Health DEPARTMENT , to the
greatest extent practicable, shall select one entity each from
the eastern, central and western regions of this Commonwealth.
(e) Award.--The department DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH shall
annually award a grant of $150,000 to each of the selected
entities for the duration of the pilot program.
(f) Use.--Each eligible entity awarded a grant under this
section shall use the grant as provided under subsection (a).
(g) Expiration.--The authority to award grants under this
section shall expire three years from the effective date of this
subsection.
§ 1743. Annual report.
By March 1, 2028, and each year thereafter, the department
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH shall submit to the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency
Preparedness Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency
Preparedness Committee of the House of Representatives a report
detailing the awarding of grants in the prior fiscal year,
describing the programs and projects that received grants and an
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