Senate Bill 1355 Printer's Number 1835

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - application, the eligible entity's qualifications, proposed

activities, expected outcomes and plans:

(i) For evaluating effectiveness to improve mental

health outcomes among veterans.

(ii) To reduce suicidality and common risk factors

for completing suicide, including depression and

substance use disorders among veterans.

(iii) To mitigate long-term effects of traumatic

brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorders.

(d) Regions.--The department DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH , in

consultation with the Department of Health DEPARTMENT , to the

greatest extent practicable, shall select one entity each from

the eastern, central and western regions of this Commonwealth.

(e) Award.--The department DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH shall

annually award a grant of $150,000 to each of the selected

entities for the duration of the pilot program.

(f) Use.--Each eligible entity awarded a grant under this

section shall use the grant as provided under subsection (a).

(g) Expiration.--The authority to award grants under this

section shall expire three years from the effective date of this

subsection.

§ 1743. Annual report.

By March 1, 2028, and each year thereafter, the department

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH shall submit to the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency

Preparedness Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency

Preparedness Committee of the House of Representatives a report

detailing the awarding of grants in the prior fiscal year,

describing the programs and projects that received grants and an

20260SB1355PN1835 - 3 -

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