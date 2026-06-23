Senate Bill 1400 Printer's Number 1836

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - voluntary manslaughter, manslaughter of a law enforcement

officer as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § [2507(c) or (d)] 2507

(relating to criminal homicide of law enforcement officer),

murder of the third degree involving an unborn child as defined

in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2604(c) (relating to murder of unborn child),

aggravated assault of an unborn child as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

2606 (relating to aggravated assault of unborn child),

aggravated assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2702(a)(1) or (2)

(relating to aggravated assault), assault of law enforcement

officer as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2702.1(a)(1) (relating to

assault of law enforcement officer), use of weapons of mass

destruction as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2716(b) (relating to

weapons of mass destruction), terrorism as defined in 18 Pa.C.S.

§ 2717(b)(2) (relating to terrorism), strangulation when the

offense is graded as a felony as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2718

(relating to strangulation), trafficking of persons when the

offense is graded as a felony of the first degree as provided in

18 Pa.C.S. § 3011 (relating to trafficking in individuals),

rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated

indecent assault, incest, sexual assault, arson endangering

persons or aggravated arson as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3301(a)

or (a.1) (relating to arson and related offenses), ecoterrorism

as classified in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3311(b)(3) (relating to

ecoterrorism), kidnapping, burglary as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

3502(a)(1) (relating to burglary), robbery as defined in 18

Pa.C.S. § 3701(a)(1)(i), (ii) or (iii) (relating to robbery), or

robbery of a motor vehicle, drug delivery resulting in death as

defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 2506(a) (relating to drug delivery

resulting in death), or criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or

criminal solicitation to commit murder or any of the offenses

20260SB1400PN1836 - 6 -

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