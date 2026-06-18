Sato Shiki Launches New Madeira Cask Expression

Sato Shiki Madeira Cask

A unique new release adding a fresh level of creativity to the Japanese whisky artistry process.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIn celebration of its commitment to innovation and authentic creation, Sato Shiki , the luxury Japanese whisky house, is unveiling its latest release, Sato Shiki Madeira Cask.Produced at the Sato Distillery based in Miyazaki, Japan, Sato Shiki has established itself by doing things differently. Distilling its whiskies using its patented Sato Still and exclusively utilizing barley from local Japanese farms, each bottle of Sato Shiki is 100% grain-to-glass Japanese whisky.Introducing a New Chapter to Cask FinishingSato Shiki's latest offering continues to be innovative while maintaining the hallmarks of the brand. Having finished the whisky in specially chosen Madeira wine casks, Sato Shiki Madeira Cask unveils complex notes of candied orchard fruit, honey, spice, and bright freshness. It truly is a remarkable expression.An Authentic Tradition RenewedAs Taichi Seki, Founder and CEO of Sato Shiki, stated, "Sato Shiki is all about respecting tradition while always striving to create something new. Our Madeira Cask expression represents our efforts in that regard."AvailabilityThe Sato Shiki Madeira Cask will be in limited markets.

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