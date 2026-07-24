Sato Shiki Earns Top Honors at the International Whisky Competition, Sweeping Japan's Most Prestigious Categories

Sato Shiki International Whisky Competition (IWC) Awards 2026

The 100% Japanese grain-to-glass distillery secures multiple first-place finishes, reaffirming its commitment to authentic Japanese whisky craftsmanship.

MIYAZAKI PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sato Shiki , the luxury Japanese whisky house renowned for producing authentic 100% Japanese grain-to-glass whisky, proudly announces an exceptional performance at the International Whisky Competition (IWC), earning multiple first-place honors and being recognized among the finest Japanese whiskies in the world.The competition recognized Sato Shiki's unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity across several of its most celebrated expressions.Award HighlightsBest Japanese Whisky* 1st Place: Sato Shiki 41 Year Old* 2nd Place: Sato Shiki Single Malt Masterpiece, Finished in PX BarrelBest Japanese Single Malt Whisky* 1st Place: Sato Shiki Single Malt Masterpiece, Finished in PX BarrelBest Japanese Single Grain Whisky* 1st Place: Sato Shiki 41 Year Old* 2nd Place: Sato Shiki 21 Year Old* 3rd Place: Sato Shiki Single Grain Madeira CaskThese awards represent a remarkable achievement for Sato Shiki, demonstrating excellence across both single malt and single grain categories while reinforcing the brand's position among Japan's premier whisky producers.Every bottle of Sato Shiki begins and ends in Japan. Produced at the historic Sato Distillery in Miyazaki Prefecture, the brand remains dedicated to a true grain-to-glass philosophy, sourcing Japanese-grown grain, utilizing pristine local water, and overseeing every stage of production from fermentation and distillation to maturation and bottling.This uncompromising approach allows Sato Shiki to craft whiskies that honor Japanese tradition while expressing the unique character of the distillery's terroir and decades of expertise.The recognition from the International Whisky Competition serves as an affirmation of the passion and precision invested in every cask, every barrel selection, and every bottle that bears the Sato Shiki name.Among this year's standout winners is the Sato Shiki Single Malt Masterpiece, Finished in PX Barrel, which earned 1st Place for Best Japanese Single Malt Whisky and 2nd Place for Best Japanese Whisky.Crafted using only the finest portion of Makino Farm barley, the Masterpiece reflects Sato Shiki's unwavering commitment to showcasing the purest expression of Japanese grain. Bottled at cask strength, every drop is presented exactly as it matured in the barrel, preserving its natural complexity, depth, and intensity while maximizing the rich character and flavor of the grain itself. A meticulous finish in carefully selected Pedro Ximénez (PX) casks adds layers of dried fruit, spice, and elegant sweetness, creating a whisky that is both powerful and remarkably refined.Equally notable is the Sato Shiki 41 Year Old, which earned the competition's highest honors as Best Japanese Whisky while also taking first place in the Best Japanese Single Grain category, an extraordinary recognition for one of the distillery's rarest and most prestigious expressions.The awards also celebrate the continued excellence of the 21-Year-Old Single Grain and the Single Grain Madeira Cask, demonstrating the exceptional depth and consistency of the Sato Shiki portfolio.As global appreciation for authentic Japanese whisky continues to grow, these accolades further establish Sato Shiki as one of Japan's most distinguished luxury whisky producers. The brand remains committed to preserving the artistry of Japanese whisky while introducing exceptional expressions that appeal to collectors, connoisseurs, and new enthusiasts alike.These award-winning expressions are available through select retailers, premium hospitality partners, and fine dining establishments worldwide.

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