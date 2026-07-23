Sato Shiki Introduces Masterpiece PX, a Rare Japanese Single Malt Finished in Pedro Ximénez Sherry Casks

Sato Shiki Single Malt Masterpiece, Finished in PX Barrel

NAPA, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sato Shiki Introduces Masterpiece PX, a Rare Japanese Single Malt Finished in Pedro Ximénez Sherry CasksSato Shiki Japanese Whisky is proud to introduce Masterpiece PX, a limited-edition Japanese single malt that brings together two worlds of craftsmanship, the precision of Japanese whisky-making and the rich, decadent character of Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks.Produced at the historic Sato Distillery in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, Masterpiece PX is a whisky created for those who appreciate depth, complexity, and the stories behind every bottle. Finished in rare PX casks from Spain, it offers a beautifully layered profile where notes of dried fruit, caramel, spice, and oak complement the whisky’s naturally elegant character."Masterpiece PX was created to demonstrate how exceptional Japanese whisky can become when paired with one of the world's most expressive cask types," said Taichi Seki, Founder and Master Distiller of Sato Distillery. "The result is a whisky of extraordinary depth, richness, and elegance while remaining unmistakably Japanese in character."Bottled at 57% ABV, Masterpiece PX opens with aromas of dried figs, dark cherries, and toasted oak. The palate unfolds with rich notes of raisin, caramel, and baking spice, followed by a long, warming finish accented by dark chocolate and sherry-soaked fruit.Crafted at a distillery with more than a century of history, Masterpiece PX is a reflection of Sato Shiki’s dedication to quality, innovation, and Japanese craftsmanship.AvailabilityThis ultra-limited release offers whisky lovers a rare opportunity to experience one of the distillery’s most expressive creations to date. With only a small allocation available for collectors, enthusiasts, and select retail partners.About Sato Shiki Japanese WhiskySato Shiki is a premium Japanese whisky crafted at the historic Sato Distillery in Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan. Rooted in a grain-to-glass philosophy, Sato Shiki combines tradition, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship to create whiskies that celebrate the spirit of Japanese distilling.

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