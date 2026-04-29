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Senate Bill 1312 Printer's Number 1656

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - 11. Accept any and all appropriate gifts, donations,

grants of money, other sources of revenue, equipment,

supplies, materials, and services, and receive, utilize, and

dispose of the same; provided that at all times the Compact

Commission shall avoid any appearance of impropriety or

conflict of interest;

12. Lease, purchase, retain, own, hold, improve, invest,

or use any property, real, personal, or mixed, or any

undivided interest therein;

13. Sell, convey, mortgage, pledge, lease, exchange,

abandon, or otherwise dispose of any property real, personal,

or mixed;

14. Establish a budget and make expenditures;

15. Borrow and invest money;

16. Meet and take such actions as are consistent with

the provisions of this compact, the Compact Commission's

Rules, and the bylaws;

17. Initiate and conclude legal proceedings or actions

in the name of the Compact Commission, provided that the

standing of any Licensing Authority to sue or be sued under

applicable law shall not be affected;

18. Maintain and certify records and information

provided to a Member State as the authenticated business

records of the Compact Commission, and designate an agent to

do so on the Compact Commission's behalf;

19. Provide and receive information from, and cooperate

with, law enforcement agencies;

20. Determine whether a State's adopted language is

materially different from the Model Compact Language such

that the State would not qualify for participation in the

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Senate Bill 1312 Printer's Number 1656

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