Senate Bill 1312 Printer's Number 1656
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - 11. Accept any and all appropriate gifts, donations,
grants of money, other sources of revenue, equipment,
supplies, materials, and services, and receive, utilize, and
dispose of the same; provided that at all times the Compact
Commission shall avoid any appearance of impropriety or
conflict of interest;
12. Lease, purchase, retain, own, hold, improve, invest,
or use any property, real, personal, or mixed, or any
undivided interest therein;
13. Sell, convey, mortgage, pledge, lease, exchange,
abandon, or otherwise dispose of any property real, personal,
or mixed;
14. Establish a budget and make expenditures;
15. Borrow and invest money;
16. Meet and take such actions as are consistent with
the provisions of this compact, the Compact Commission's
Rules, and the bylaws;
17. Initiate and conclude legal proceedings or actions
in the name of the Compact Commission, provided that the
standing of any Licensing Authority to sue or be sued under
applicable law shall not be affected;
18. Maintain and certify records and information
provided to a Member State as the authenticated business
records of the Compact Commission, and designate an agent to
do so on the Compact Commission's behalf;
19. Provide and receive information from, and cooperate
with, law enforcement agencies;
20. Determine whether a State's adopted language is
materially different from the Model Compact Language such
that the State would not qualify for participation in the
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