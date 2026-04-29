Senate Resolution 299 Printer's Number 1655
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - IgAN and other immune-mediated kidney diseases, owing to the
difficulty of the rare disease diagnostic odyssey, the limited
number of nephrology providers and lack of awareness about the
causes of kidney disease; and
WHEREAS, IgAN is twice as likely to appear in men as women,
can occur at any age but most likely strikes people in their 20s
and 30s and is more common in Caucasians and Asians; and
WHEREAS, Kidney disease, including IgAN, presents a
significant burden not only on the health and lives of patients
and their families, but also incurs great challenges for the
health care system and health care costs of this Commonwealth,
with estimates suggesting that patients with IgAN-attributed
ESRD have health costs exceeding $63,000 a year; and
WHEREAS, While the Federal Medicare program covers the costs
of dialysis for many patients with ESRD, 45% of ESRD patients
are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, and ESRD is a
significant source of disability, with ESRD patients employed at
only one-fifth the rate of the general population; and
WHEREAS, Kidney disease patients are entering a new era of
hope, including for rare diseases, with multiple drugs now
approved by the Food and Drug Administration to slow the
progression of CKD and multiple drugs approved to slow the
progression of IgAN specifically, including innovative
immunology-based therapies, and more clinical trials are
underway for such products; and
WHEREAS, There is growing recognition that early
identification of kidney disease and rare kidney diseases,
including through broader screening of patients with low-cost
serum creatinine blood tests and urine albuminuria creatinine
ratio tests, can slow the progression of kidney disease and
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