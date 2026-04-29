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Senate Resolution 298 Printer's Number 1654

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1654

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

298

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FLYNN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET,

LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC AND YAW, APRIL 29, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 29, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 4, 2026, as "Aerospace Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The United States continues to be a global leader in

the aerospace industry, a sector that is experiencing rapid

growth; and

WHEREAS, Space systems, advanced manufacturing, robotics,

autonomy and artificial intelligence are all integral aspects of

the aerospace industry; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is well-positioned to be a leader

in the aerospace industry, and its economic benefits can be a

catalyst for economic growth in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The aerospace industry is characterized by high-wage

jobs and can revitalize regions with rich manufacturing

heritages; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has the tools needed to be at the

forefront of aerospace innovation to compete with other states

with this Commonwealth's skilled workforce and research

universities; and

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Senate Resolution 298 Printer's Number 1654

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