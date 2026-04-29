Senate Resolution 298 Printer's Number 1654
PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1654
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
298
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FLYNN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STREET,
LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC AND YAW, APRIL 29, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 29, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 4, 2026, as "Aerospace Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The United States continues to be a global leader in
the aerospace industry, a sector that is experiencing rapid
growth; and
WHEREAS, Space systems, advanced manufacturing, robotics,
autonomy and artificial intelligence are all integral aspects of
the aerospace industry; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is well-positioned to be a leader
in the aerospace industry, and its economic benefits can be a
catalyst for economic growth in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The aerospace industry is characterized by high-wage
jobs and can revitalize regions with rich manufacturing
heritages; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has the tools needed to be at the
forefront of aerospace innovation to compete with other states
with this Commonwealth's skilled workforce and research
universities; and
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