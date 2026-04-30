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Thomas Peil Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Peil, Marine Corps infantry veteran and founder of Adonis Wellness Group, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, identity reinvention, and AI-driven journaling have shaped his approach to leadership and personal transformation.

Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs and innovators who have served their country and now build mission-driven businesses. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show highlights resilience, discipline, and the evolution of the warrior mindset into modern entrepreneurship.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In his episode, Peil explores scaling with discipline, precision execution, legacy in leadership, and reinvention of identity, breaking down how structured journaling, adaptive AI feedback loops, and neuroplasticity-based habits can drive lasting personal change.

Thomas’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on major platforms. In the meantime, you can view more details here: https://cast.operationceotv.com/thomas-peil63704866

Thomas Peil
Operation CEO TV
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Thomas Peil Joins Operation CEO

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