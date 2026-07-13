Brian Errol Taylor to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Errol Taylor, accounting, tax, software development, and IT professional, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building financial discipline, developing healthier money habits, and making informed tax and financial decisions.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Taylor will explore how adopting disciplined financial habits and seeking reliable tax guidance can help individuals build long-term financial confidence. He explains how consistent money management and ongoing financial education can create greater stability and empower smarter financial choices.Viewers will walk away with practical strategies for developing a stronger financial mindset and making confident decisions.Brian’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/brian-errol-taylor

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