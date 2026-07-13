Giuseppe Pulizzi to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giuseppe Pulizzi, pizza entrepreneur and business mentor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a lasting business through strong leadership, family values, and sustainable growth.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Pulizzi will explore how preserving a family legacy while embracing innovation can create long-term business success. He breaks down how hiring the right people, leading by example, and investing in mentorship can build stronger teams and lasting impact.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into leadership, workplace culture, and growing a business with purpose.Giuseppe's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/giuseppe-pulizzi

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