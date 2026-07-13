Cody J-D Kiser Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cody J-D Kiser, Founder and CEO of Fresh Artificial Intelligence Resources (Fresh A.I.R.), is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how organizations can adopt artificial intelligence responsibly by putting people at the center of every transformation.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Kiser explores how people-first AI strategies help organizations implement technology with greater confidence, while showing why workforce preparation, ethical leadership, and thoughtful change management create stronger long-term results. He also explains how leaders can identify AI opportunities that improve productivity without losing sight of human value.Cody’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/cody-j-d-kiser

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