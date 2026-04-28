Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1651
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - license under subsection (a).
(3) Applicants must meet the following criteria:
(i) An applicant must provide:
(A) For an applicant born in Pennsylvania:
(I) A certified copy of the original birth
certificate showing the applicant was born in the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or that the
applicant's parent's address was in the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time of the
birth as shown on the birth certificate.
(II) A valid current photo identification
card.
(B) For an applicant with a living parent or
guardian residing in this Commonwealth:
(I) Proof of the living parent or guardian's
address within this Commonwealth.
(II) A valid current photo identification
card.
(ii) The applicant may hold status as a service
member, or a family member who resides in the household
of the service member, domiciled in this Commonwealth who
resides outside this Commonwealth while serving on active
duty in the armed forces of the United States.
(4) First-time applicants for the Native Pennsylvanian
Annual License must submit the application to the commission.
(5) The Native Pennsylvanian Annual License shall be
identical to annual resident licenses sold by the commission
and shall be properly designated "Native Pennsylvanian."
(6) All regular annual licenses currently offered to
residents shall be made available to applicants who qualify
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