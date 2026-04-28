Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1651

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - license under subsection (a).

(3) Applicants must meet the following criteria:

(i) An applicant must provide:

(A) For an applicant born in Pennsylvania:

(I) A certified copy of the original birth

certificate showing the applicant was born in the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or that the

applicant's parent's address was in the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time of the

birth as shown on the birth certificate.

(II) A valid current photo identification

card.

(B) For an applicant with a living parent or

guardian residing in this Commonwealth:

(I) Proof of the living parent or guardian's

address within this Commonwealth.

(II) A valid current photo identification

card.

(ii) The applicant may hold status as a service

member, or a family member who resides in the household

of the service member, domiciled in this Commonwealth who

resides outside this Commonwealth while serving on active

duty in the armed forces of the United States.

(4) First-time applicants for the Native Pennsylvanian

Annual License must submit the application to the commission.

(5) The Native Pennsylvanian Annual License shall be

identical to annual resident licenses sold by the commission

and shall be properly designated "Native Pennsylvanian."

(6) All regular annual licenses currently offered to

residents shall be made available to applicants who qualify

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