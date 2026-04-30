MindCloud Wins the Spring 2026 Top Performer Award in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) from SourceForge

MindCloud is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leading provider of integration solutions announced today that it has been awarded the Spring 2026 Top Performer Award by SourceForge.SourceForge is the world’s largest B2B software review and comparison website, with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews, placing them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Spring 2026 Top Performers,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “MindCloud showed that they are loved by their users, as evidenced by their large amount of outstanding user reviews.”To win the Spring 2026 Top Performer award, each recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of more than 100,000 products on SourceForge. This distinction highlights the consistent value MindCloud delivers by helping organizations solve complex integration challenges through thoughtful, human-centered solutions.“At MindCloud, we’re honored to accept the SourceForge Spring 2026 Top Performer Award,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. “This recognition reflects something we believe at our core: the only way to truly solve complex problems is to first understand them. Our team is committed to listening deeply to our customers, aligning with their needs, and delivering integration solutions that bring order to what often feels like chaos. While we leverage advanced technology and AI, it’s our human approach—our willingness to help and truly partner with our clients—that makes the difference. We’re grateful to our customers for their trust and their voices.”About MindCloud:MindCloud is a next-generation integration platform with more app coverage thanany other software in the world. It connects applications with real-time synchronization, embedded integrations for SaaS products, and workflow automation across every system your business runs on. Learn more at Mindcloud.coAbout SourceForge:SourceForge.net is the world’s largest B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 105,000 B2B software products across 4,000 categories. Its mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and budget.

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