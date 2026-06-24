MindCloud And EHS Insight Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand EHS And ESG Capabilities With Seamless Integrations

MindCloud and EHS Partnership

MindCloud Joins the EHS Insight Partner Program, Bringing AI-Powered, White-Glove Software Integrations to EHS Insight Customers.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leader in seamless software integrations that bring order to digital chaos, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with EHS Insight, an EHS and ESG platform that helps organizations detect risk earlier, move from records to real action, and strengthen safety and sustainability performance across the enterprise. As part of the partnership, MindCloud has joined the EHS Insight Partner Program, giving EHS Insight's customers and partner community access to MindCloud's growing library of integrations and white-glove integration services.This partnership gives safety and sustainability teams a closed-loop solution that connects EHS Insight to the HRIS, ERP, insurance, and operational systems they already rely on. Customers meet compliance and regulatory requirements without manual workarounds, redundant data entry, or disconnected tools.EHS Insight customers including Equix, Lee County, and the City of Houston are already seeing results from the partnership. MindCloud is connecting EHS Insight with the insurance platforms and operational systems these organizations rely on, streamlining reporting, compliance, and visibility at scale."This partnership reflects a shared commitment to simplifying complexity for organizations that take safety and sustainability seriously," said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. "Our white-glove approach to integration allows EHS Insight customers to focus on protecting their people and the planet, without having to worry about whether their systems are talking to each other. EHS Insight is a modern, forward-thinking platform, and we're proud to help its customers get even more value out of it."" Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for customers to realize the full value of EHS Insight. Partnering with MindCloud expands our ability to connect EHS Insight with the business systems organizations already rely on, reducing complexity, streamlining workflows, and helping customers operate more efficiently. We're excited to bring this added capability to our customers through the EHS Insight Partner Program”, John Nichols, Executive Vice President, EHS Insight "EHS Insight customers rely on a wide array of tools — from HR and payroll systems to ERP, CRM, insurance platforms, learning management, document control, and field operations. With MindCloud's integration services, EHS Insight users can:• Sync critical safety, compliance, and sustainability data between EHS Insight and other systems in real-time• Eliminate redundant data entry and manual workarounds across safety, HR, and operations• Automate end-to-end workflows spanning incident management, training, audits, and reporting• Gain unified visibility into safety performance, compliance posture, and ESG metrics• Leverage AI-powered tooling that makes connectors smarter, faster, and easier to maintain over timeTogether, MindCloud and EHS Insight are giving safety and sustainability teams a true closed-loop solution — one where compliance, operations, and reporting work as one connected system from day one.About MindCloud:MindCloud brings order into chaos through seamless software integrations. By focusing on true understanding and human collaboration, MindCloud empowers businesses to break down silos and make their technology work for them — not the other way around. For more information, visit www.MindCloud.co About EHS Insight:EHS Insight is a modern, AI-powered EHS and ESG platform that helps safety and sustainability teams manage compliance, reduce incidents, and build stronger cultures. Designed to be simple, flexible, and powerful, EHS Insight gives organizations everything they need to run safer, more sustainable operations — all in one place. For more information, visit www.ehsinsight.com Source: MindCloud

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.