MindCloud Launches New Website Showcasing Its Role as the Connective Layer for AI-Ready Business Workflows

mindcloud

This reflects MindCloud’s evolution as an automation platform helping businesses move from prompt to production with deeper, more reliable app connectivity.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, https://www.mindcloud.co , introducing a refreshed brand experience that reflects the company’s role as the connective layer every product runs on.The new website showcases MindCloud’s workflow automation platform and Universal App Layer, which help organizations connect business-critical systems, simplify operations, and prepare for an increasingly AI-driven future. With support for more than 3,100 apps and 73,850 actions, MindCloud gives businesses the depth and reliability needed to build workflows that hold up across ERP, CRM, eCommerce, finance, HR, logistics, and other mission-critical systems.The redesigned site represents more than a new look, it reflects MindCloud’s belief that successful automation starts with connected systems, trusted data, and a clear understanding of how work actually moves through a business. By replacing disconnected tools and manual processes with reliable, scalable workflows, MindCloud helps organizations improve visibility, reduce operational friction, and create a stronger foundation for automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence.“Technology should never become another obstacle to growth,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. “Our new website reflects who we are and where we are going. MindCloud helps businesses connect the systems they rely on, harden workflows for production, and give teams the clarity they need to move faster with confidence.”Today’s organizations rely on an expanding ecosystem of cloud applications, ERP platforms, CRM systems, HR solutions, financial software, and industry-specific technologies. Yet many continue to face disconnected data, manual processes, and brittle workflows that limit visibility, efficiency, and growth.MindCloud helps organizations bridge those gaps through intelligent workflow automation and deep app connectivity. The platform supports more than 1.3 billion API calls annually across mission-critical business workflows, helping companies replace fragile integrations with reliable automation that can scale.The redesigned website provides a streamlined experience for visitors to explore MindCloud’s platform, learn about its Universal App Layer, review customer success stories, and understand how connected technology can transform business operations.MindCloud is also helping organizations prepare for the AI era. AI agents are only as powerful as the actions they can take and the information they can access. By connecting business-critical applications through a reliable, agent-ready app layer, MindCloud helps organizations create the trusted foundation needed for automation, analytics, and AI to work with confidence.Rather than replacing the human element, MindCloud believes technology should enhance it — freeing employees from repetitive, manual work so they can focus on innovation, collaboration, and serving customers.“Our mission has always been about more than connecting software,” added Royce. “It is about helping organizations move from prompt to production, giving teams reliable access to the systems and data they need, and creating the foundation for lasting innovation.”Visitors can explore the new website and learn more about MindCloud’s solutions at https://www.mindcloud.co About MindCloud:MindCloud is a workflow automation platform built on one of the broadest and deepest app layers in the market. With support for more than 3,100 apps and 73,850 actions, MindCloud helps organizations connect the systems that power their business, automate mission-critical workflows, and build a trusted foundation for AI-ready operations. From prompt to production, MindCloud enables companies to simplify complexity, improve decision-making, and maximize the value of their technology investments. Learn more at https://www.mindcloud.co

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