MindCloud And Acumatica Announce Strategic Partnership To Streamline ERP Integrations For Modern Businesses

MindCloud and Acumatica

MindCloud Joins the Acumatica Marketplace, Bringing AI-Powered, White-Glove Software Integrations to Acumatica Customers

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leader in seamless software integrations that brings order to digital chaos, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Acumatica , an industry-leading cloud ERP solution designed to help small and mid-market companies thrive in today's digital economy.As part of the partnership, MindCloud has joined the Acumatica Marketplace, giving Acumatica's global community of customers and VARs access to MindCloud's growing library of integrations and white-glove integration services.As businesses scale, they increasingly add complexity to their systems through fragmented workflows and disconnected tools that challenge their ERP solution from operating as a reliable source of truth. This partnership provides an important bridge between Acumatica and the diverse digital ecosystems modern businesses depend on every day — from CRM and eCommerce to project management, field service, and beyond."This partnership reflects a shared commitment to simplifying complexity for growing businesses," said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. "Our white-glove approach to integration allows Acumatica customers to focus on running and scaling their business, without having to worry about their systems talking to each other. Acumatica is a modern, forward-thinking ERP, and we're proud to help its customers get even more value out of it."“Our comprehensive ERP solution unifies disconnected systems, enabling organizations to consolidate their data into a single, intelligent platform,” said Daniel Oh, Vice President of Business Development at Acumatica. “Through our partnership with MindCloud, we can deliver top-tier integration services that empower today’s organizations to stay competitive and achieve success.”Acumatica customers rely on a wide array of tools — from CRMs and eCommerce platforms to collaboration, marketing, field service, and logistics systems. With MindCloud's integration services, Acumatica users can:• Sync critical business data between Acumatica and other systems in real-time• Eliminate redundant data entry and manual workarounds• Automate end-to-end workflows across finance, sales, inventory, and operations• Gain unified visibility into operations, finances, and performance• Leverage AI-powered tooling that makes connectors smarter, faster, and easier to maintain over timeMindCloud's integration services for Acumatica are available immediately, with a growing portfolio of productized connectors planned for the Acumatica Marketplace in the coming months.About MindCloud:MindCloud brings order into chaos through seamless software integrations. By focusing on true understanding and human collaboration, MindCloud empowers businesses to break down silos and make their technology work for them — not the other way around. For more information, visit www.MindCloud.co About Acumatica:Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.Source: MindCloud

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