Appy Pie Empowers Businesses to Convert Websites into Mobile Apps — No Coding Required

Appy Pie enables businesses to transform websites into native Android and iOS apps in minutes

Our website to app converter changes that equation entirely. Whether you run a store, a content platform, or a booking service, you can now meet your customers where they are — on their home screens.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie, a leading AI-powered no-code development platform trusted by over 10 million businesses worldwide, continues to transform how businesses approach mobile strategy with its Website-to-App Converter, enabling companies of any size to convert website to mobile app — without writing a single line of code.With mobile app usage continuing to outpace mobile web browsing, businesses without a dedicated app risk losing engagement, discoverability, and revenue. Traditionally, building a native mobile app from scratch takes 3 to 6 months and requires significant development resources. Appy Pie's website to app converter eliminates these barriers, allowing business owners to turn any website into a polished Android and iOS app in minutes — not months.The Website-to-App Converter includes a robust suite of enhanced features designed for real-world business needs:• Live Sync — Website updates automatically reflect in the app in real time, eliminating the need for manual maintenance or separate content management.• Offline Access — Users can access essential content even without internet connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted engagement in low-bandwidth environments.• Firebase-Powered Push Notifications — Reach users directly on their devices with targeted, segmented push notifications that drive engagement and retention.• Native Device Integration — Leverage camera, microphone, GPS, and other device capabilities to deliver a truly native experience that web browsers cannot match.• Built-In Analytics — Track downloads, session duration, user engagement, and retention metrics to make data-driven decisions about your mobile strategy.• Monetization Tools — Integrate AdMob advertising and in-app purchases to generate revenue directly from your mobile app.• User Authentication — Provide a seamless, consistent login experience across web and app platforms.• 85+ Customizable Features — From splash screens and custom navigation to resource caching and branded design, tailor every aspect of the app experience.Businesses using Appy Pie's app builder have seen measurable impact, with case studies showing a 41% increase in repeat mobile users and 36% higher engagement compared to mobile web alone. The platform serves a wide range of industries including e-commerce, content platforms, membership and subscription services, booking and appointment businesses, and more.About Appy PieAppy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator , Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.For more information, please visit – https://www.appypie.com/

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