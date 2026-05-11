Appy Pie Delivers Enterprise-Grade No-Code App Solutions Built for Scale, Security, and Speed

Appy Pie Plus delivers enterprise-grade no-code app solutions powered by AI, with HIPAA & GDPR compliance built for scale and security.

Appy Pie Enterprise brings AI and no-code speed to the enterprise level — without compromising on security, compliance, or customization at scale.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie, a globally recognized no-code AI platform, continues to serve the enterprise market through Appy Pie Enterprise — a dedicated offering that brings the power of no-code app development to large organizations with complex requirements. Designed for businesses that demand more than a standard self-serve plan, Appy Pie Enterprise provides customized solutions with expert consultation, end-to-end build support, and a feature set built to meet the scalability, security, and compliance standards that enterprises operate under. From initial discovery to app store publishing, Appy Pie Enterprise handles every stage of the digital product journey.At its core, Appy Pie Enterprise enables enterprises to convert their website or business operations into a fully functional, branded mobile app — for Android and iOS — without writing a single line of code. Powered by AI-driven app generation, the platform accelerates time to market dramatically, eliminating the months-long development cycles and six-figure budgets that traditional enterprise app development typically demands. Businesses describe their requirements, Appy Pie's AI structures the app, and an expert team guides the customization, integration, and deployment process from start to finish.Appy Pie Enterprise is built around a comprehensive feature set that addresses the full spectrum of enterprise mobile needs. Businesses benefit from push notifications for real-time user engagement, offline app access with efficient data caching, live sync with existing websites for automatic content updates, over 500 platform integrations including payment gateways and social media, and live user analytics for data-driven decision-making. App Store publishing is handled with full ASO strategy and app localization support, ensuring enterprise apps reach the right audiences across global markets.Security and compliance are foundational to the Appy Pie Enterprise offering. The platform is compliant with GDPR, CCPA, SOC 2, and HIPAA standards, making it suitable for enterprises operating in regulated industries including healthcare, finance, and retail. Enterprise apps built on the platform benefit from encrypted infrastructure, Single Sign-On authentication for unified access management across all applications, and Privacy and EMM support that enables private app distribution with controlled, trackable downloads — independent of public app stores. IT teams can remotely deploy enterprise apps directly to employee devices through their existing EMM console.For enterprises that require deeper customization, Appy Pie Plus provides full developer tools and open API access, giving technical teams the flexibility to extend and modify applications after handoff. Team collaboration tools support unlimited moderators, custom group formation, and staggered access and permissions — ensuring that large internal teams can manage apps efficiently across departments. Combined with priority support via phone, chat, and email, Appy Pie Enterprise ensures that enterprise operations are never delayed by technical issues or platform questions.About Appy PieAppy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder AI App Generator , Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.For more information, please visit – https://www.appypie.com/

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