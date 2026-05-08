Pixazo API Launches HappyHorse MCP and Offers HappyHorse 1.0 API at 30% Off in Limited-Time Discount

HappyHorse MCP brings Alibaba's AI video generation to Claude, Codex & more — now with a limited-time 30% discount on API access

HappyHorse MCP and the 30% discount share one goal — effortless AI video generation. Build inside Claude, Codex, or via API. Every developer deserves to create without friction.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Pixazo

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixazo API today announced two major developments for HappyHorse 1.0, Alibaba's advanced AI video generation model: the launch of HappyHorse MCP, making the model accessible natively within Claude, Codex, and other MCP-compatible AI platforms, and a limited-time 30% discount on HappyHorse 1.0 API access, making high-quality AI video generation significantly more affordable for developers and businesses worldwide.HappyHorse 1.0 is a comprehensive AI video generation API by Alibaba that supports four powerful modes of creation: Text to Video (T2V), which generates videos from a text prompt alone; Image to Video (I2V), which animates a still image into fluid motion; Reference to Video (R2V), which builds scenes around one or more reference images using character tokens for precise control; and Video to Video (V2V) editing, which transforms existing footage through style transfer, object replacement, and scene modifications guided by a text prompt and optional reference images.The API supports output resolutions of 720P and 1080P, video durations of 3 to 15 seconds, and a range of aspect ratios including 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:3, and 3:4 — making it suited for everything from social media content to cinematic marketing videos. The R2V mode allows up to nine reference images in a single request, enabling complex multi-character scene generation through intuitive character token references in the prompt.Alongside the discount, Pixazo API is launching HappyHorse MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that brings HappyHorse 1.0's full video generation capabilities directly into AI assistant environments. Developers building with Claude (Anthropic), Codex (OpenAI), or any other MCP-compatible platform can now invoke HappyHorse 1.0 through natural-language instructions without leaving their workflow — generating and editing AI videos as seamlessly as any other tool in their stack.The discounted HappyHorse 1.0 API is available immediately through the Pixazo API gateway. Developers can authenticate with a single API key, submit asynchronous generation requests, and poll results or receive webhook callbacks upon completion. The API is designed for straightforward integration across all major programming environments, with code examples available in Python, JavaScript, cURL, and standard HTTP.The HappyHorse MCP is available immediately, and the 30% discount is a limited-time offer. Developers can get started with both, access full API documentation, and claim an additional $5 in free credits on their first deposit at pixazo.ai/models/happy-horse.About PixazoPixazo is an AI design platform developed by Appy Pie LLP. It provides AI image generator, AI video generator, AI music generator, a comprehensive suite of creative design tools, and a developer API providing access to the world's leading generative AI models — all under one platform. Pixazo is committed to transparency, responsible AI use, and making professional-quality creative output accessible to everyone.For more information, please visit - https://www.pixazo.ai

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