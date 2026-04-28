Parental Rights May Not Be Terminated Due to ‘Adoptability’

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a dependency court may not terminate parental rights, at a permanency hearing held after the children at issue have been declared wards of the court, based solely on a finding that the minors are likely to be adopted.

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