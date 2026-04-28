Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Quote Data Shows Florida Hurricane Maintenance Gap

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Analysis of Florida residential quote requests found 44.4% reported more than one year since last gutter cleaning as hurricane season approaches

Many Florida homeowners already seeking service report roof-edge drainage maintenance delays longer than one year.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida residents who requested gutter-service quotes from Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning are entering hurricane season with a measurable maintenance delay, according to new residential quote-request data released by the company. Clean Pro's March-April 2026 Florida analysis found that 44.4% of homeowners who provided cleaning-history information reported that their gutters had not been cleaned in more than one year.Clean Pro reviewed Florida residential quote requests submitted during March and April 2026, the two-month period immediately preceding the June 1 start of Atlantic hurricane season. The analysis included requests where the customer provided a nonblank gutter-cleaning history response. Among qualifying Florida residential requests spanning coastal and inland markets, 44.4% reported a last cleaning date of more than one year or more than two years ago. A smaller subset, 15.5%, reported that their gutters had not been cleaned in more than two years. Responses were self-reported by homeowners during the routine quote process and should not be interpreted as a statewide homeowner survey.The National Hurricane Center states that Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project released its initial 2026 forecast on April 9, projecting somewhat below-normal Atlantic activity with 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes. CSU's forecast also cautions coastal residents that thorough preparations are needed every season because one landfalling hurricane can make a season active for the affected community.Florida's public preparedness conversation is already focused on evacuation zones, disaster supply kits, insurance coverage, wind mitigation, roofs, windows and doors. The Florida Division of Emergency Management urges residents to know their home, understand whether it is vulnerable to heavy rain and flooding, and complete necessary preparations before hurricane season. Clean Pro's quote data provides one company's snapshot of maintenance timing among Florida homeowners already seeking gutter service: nearly half of recent Florida gutter-service requesters reported a delay longer than one year."Florida homeowners already know to think about roofs, windows, insurance and emergency supplies before hurricane season," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "What our data shows is that many Florida homeowners already seeking service report roof-edge drainage maintenance delays longer than one year. Gutters and downspouts are not the whole hurricane-readiness picture, but they are one of the first systems that has to move heavy rain away from the home."The maintenance signal matters because gutters and downspouts serve a specific function during heavy rainfall: moving roof runoff away from fascia, soffit edges, siding, landscaping and foundation-adjacent soil. When debris blocks that system, water can overflow at the roof edge, back up near valleys, spill against exterior walls or discharge too close to the home. Clean Pro's Florida data does not measure property damage or insurance outcomes; it measures the maintenance status homeowners reported when requesting service before hurricane season.Clean Pro's Florida quote activity during the review period included requests from major and coastal markets including Orlando, Naples, Tampa, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and the broader Tampa Bay and Gulf Coast corridors. The company is using the release to publish Florida gutter maintenance data rather than city-level conclusions, because individual market sample sizes are smaller than the statewide Florida dataset.Additional Florida service information is available for Naples at https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/locations/fl/naples , Tampa at https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/locations/fl/tampa and Jacksonville at https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/locations/fl/jacksonville Homeowners preparing for the season can review when their gutters were last cleaned, whether downspouts discharge away from the structure, whether gutters overflow during normal rainfall, and whether fascia or soffit areas show staining or deterioration. Clean Pro provides gutter cleaning in Orlando and other Florida service areas using satellite-based gutter measurement for quote preparation.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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