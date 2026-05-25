Clean Pro Review Finds Hampton Roads Gutter-Cleaning Delays Ahead of Hurricane Season

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Clean Pro's Hampton Roads quote review found nearly half of homeowners reported more than one year since last gutter cleaning ahead of hurricane season

Virginia's public storm guidance is focused on evacuation zones, flood risk, and protecting life and property before a storm arrives.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning said its January-May 2026 residential quote-request review from Hampton Roads-area Virginia markets shows many homeowners seeking service only after extended gutter-cleaning intervals and with relatively urgent timing as Atlantic hurricane season approaches.The company's analysis found that 48% of Hampton Roads-area residential quote requesters who answered the cleaning-history question reported more than one year since their last gutter cleaning, with 20% of the total group reporting more than two years.Across the same combined market set, 79% reported six months or more since their last cleaning, a figure that includes both the six-to-twelve-month group and the homeowners who reported delays longer than one year. Another 73% said they wanted service as soon as possible or within two weeks. The figures are based solely on homeowner quote requests received from January 1 through May 25, 2026, not on a general population survey, and should be read as service-request behavior rather than a claim about every homeowner in Coastal Virginia.The timing is notable because Virginia's official hurricane guidance is already shifting homeowners into preparedness mode. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 and that its Know Your Zone program applies to roughly 1.25 million residents in 23 localities along Coastal Virginia, the part of the state most vulnerable to hurricanes and other tropical storms. VDEM's hurricane-preparedness guidance also tells residents to secure loose rain gutters and downspouts and clear clogged areas or debris to help prevent water damage to the property.Norfolk adds local flood context that makes the maintenance signal more specific than a generic statewide seasonal reminder. The City of Norfolk says the city is bordered by multiple bodies of water, includes more than 200 miles of riverfront and bayfront property, and is susceptible to flooding during heavy rain, hurricanes, and nor'easters because of its low elevation and proximity to natural waterways. Norfolk's emergency guidance also says every residence and business in the city falls into Know Your Zone evacuation categories A, B, or C when storms threaten."Virginia's public storm guidance is focused on evacuation zones, flood risk, and protecting life and property before a storm arrives," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "Our quote-request data adds a narrower homeowner-level signal to that conversation: many of the people already asking for service in the Hampton Roads area report that their gutter systems have gone six months, a year, or longer without cleaning, and most want help quickly once they reach out." Byrd said the figures reflect only homeowners who had already initiated a service request and should not be read as a survey of all households in the region.Clean Pro said Norfolk is the focal city for this release because it provides the clearest overlap between coastal-flood preparedness and active local service demand. The broader market pattern was not confined to Norfolk. The reviewed request set also included Virginia Beach , Chesapeake, Newport News , Hampton, Suffolk, Williamsburg, and Yorktown, with the strongest secondary concentration appearing across the Southside and Peninsula portions of Hampton Roads. Clean Pro said those city-level patterns are useful as directional support, but the combined corridor figure is the more stable public signal.The Hampton Roads-area review included residential quote requests from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk, Williamsburg, and Yorktown submitted during the January 1 through May 25, 2026 review window by homeowners who provided a nonblank cleaning-history response.Across that combined market set, 84% of respondents who answered the service-timing question wanted service within one month. Clean Pro said the pattern suggests many homeowners do not address roof-edge drainage until maintenance is already overdue and timing pressure is high.Clean Pro said the figures do not imply that gutter cleaning can prevent a hurricane, storm surge, flash flooding, or municipal drainage failures. They do indicate that, among homeowners already seeking service in Hampton Roads-area markets, delayed roof-edge drainage maintenance is common entering a season when state and local officials are explicitly warning about coastal storm and flood exposure.Homeowners can review Virginia gutter maintenance data and local Norfolk service availability through the company's Virginia service directory here: https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/locations/va . Additional Hampton Roads-area city pages are available for Virginia Beach and Newport News.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit the Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning website or call (877) 736-0586.

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