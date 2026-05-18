Clean Pro Data Finds More Than 4 in 10 Ohio River Valley Quote Requesters Went More Than a Year Between Gutter Cleanings

Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Primary Logo Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Word Mark Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Icon

Clean Pro's early-2026 data from Cincinnati, Louisville, and Lexington shows 43.5% reported more than one year since last gutter cleaning.

A city can invest in storm sewers and flood control, but the first place most rainwater lands on a house is still the roof.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

CINCINNATI, OK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning said its early-2026 residential quote-request data from Cincinnati, Louisville, and Lexington shows extended gutter-cleaning intervals among homeowners seeking service in the Ohio River Valley corridor.The company's analysis found that 43.5% of residential quote requesters in the three-city corridor who answered the cleaning-history question reported more than one year since their last gutter cleaning. Additionally, 92.9% reported six months or more since their last cleaning, while 67.1% wanted service as soon as possible or within two weeks. Clean Pro said the data is based on homeowner quote requests received in 2026 through May 18, not a general population survey, but the pattern suggests that many residential quote requesters are seeking service only after gutter systems have already gone through multiple debris and storm cycles. Per-city figures are presented as directional service-request behavior; the corridor-wide figure is the more stable directional signal. The timing figures are drawn from corridor quote requesters who answered the requested-service-timing question.Cincinnati is the focal point of Clean Pro's current Ohio River Valley analysis because it showed the highest per-city share of residential quote requesters reporting more than one year since last cleaning and carries the most locally specific municipal preparedness context of the three cities reviewed. In Cincinnati gutter maintenance data reviewed by Clean Pro, 45.5% of residential quote requesters with cleaning-history responses reported more than one year since last cleaning, and 68.2% wanted service as soon as possible or within two weeks.The National Weather Service's 2026 National Hydrologic Assessment, released March 19, said minor flooding was expected in the Ohio Valley into spring and that moderate flooding was possible across parts of the Ohio Valley through the season. The National Weather Service office in Louisville also documented an April 27-29, 2026 severe-weather event across southern Indiana and central Kentucky that produced tornadoes, straight-line wind damage, and flash flooding."A city can invest in storm sewers and flood control, but the first place most rainwater lands on a house is still the roof," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "Gutters do not prevent severe weather or municipal flooding. They are the homeowner-level drainage component that helps ordinary roof runoff move where it is supposed to go before storms make small maintenance problems harder to ignore."In April 2025, the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati included "Clean your gutters" among homeowner pre-storm steps in a sewer-backup preparedness PDF for residents, placing roof-edge drainage in the homeowner-preparedness conversation without suggesting gutters prevent sewer backups.Kentucky adds the regional stormwater context, including Louisville on the Ohio River and Lexington in the central Kentucky portion of the broader Ohio River Basin drainage-readiness corridor. On April 7, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration announced funding availability for local governments to boost stormwater infrastructure and help prevent flooding, citing the need to prepare for heavy rain and stormwater overflows. That funding targets public infrastructure; Clean Pro's data covers the private residential side of the same drainage chain, where gutters and downspouts move roof runoff before it reaches any public system.Lexington's stormwater system guidance describes how the city moves runoff through storm sewers, catch basins, ditches, detention basins, and green infrastructure, the larger public system that sits downstream of what homeowners manage at the roof and foundation level. Clean Pro said that public infrastructure discussion helps explain why the homeowner side of drainage readiness matters, especially in a corridor where Louisville and Lexington were both affected by late-April severe-weather conditions.In Louisville, 42.3% of Clean Pro residential quote requesters with cleaning-history responses reported more than one year since last cleaning, and 57.7% wanted service as soon as possible or within two weeks. Homeowners can review Louisville service availability through the company's local page. In Lexington, where respondent counts offer a more limited but consistent directional trend, approximately 40% reported more than one year since last cleaning; the share wanting service as soon as possible or within two weeks was approximately 80% and should be interpreted with the same directional caution. Homeowners can confirm details on Clean Pro's Lexington page . Across all three cities, 89.4% of residential quote requesters who answered the timing question wanted service within a month.Clean Pro said the figures should be read as service-request behavior rather than a claim about every homeowner in the region. The company does not claim gutter cleaning can prevent flooding, storm damage, sewer backups, or water damage. Instead, the data shows that many homeowners who reach out for gutter service in the Cincinnati-Louisville-Lexington corridor are doing so after extended maintenance intervals and with relatively urgent timing."The pattern in the data is consistent across all three cities," Byrd said. "When gutters and downspouts are clogged, routine roof runoff has fewer good places to go. It can end up against siding, in landscaping, and in the soil around the foundation. Public weather guidance is a reminder that the roof-edge part of the drainage system deserves attention before summer storms settle in."About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, LLC operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.