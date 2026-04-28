Appy Pie Empowers Churches to Build Mobile Apps with AI — No Coding Required

Appy Pie no-code platform enables congregations of any size to launch feature-rich Android and iOS church apps using AI

Our AI Church App Builder puts the power of mobile technology directly into the hands of ministry leaders, so they can focus on what matters most: serving their congregation.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie, a leading AI-powered no-code app development platform, today announced enhanced capabilities for its Church App Builder , making it easier than ever for churches and ministries to connect with their congregations through mobile applications — all powered by artificial intelligence.Bridging the Digital Gap for Faith CommunitiesAs churches increasingly seek to engage members beyond Sunday services, Appy Pie's AI-driven Church App Builder provides a turnkey solution that requires zero programming knowledge. Leveraging advanced AI technology, pastors, ministry leaders, and church administrators can design and launch a fully functional mobile app in as little as one day using an intelligent drag-and-drop interface that automatically optimizes layouts, content, and user experience.Feature-Rich Platform Built for Ministry NeedsThe Church App Builder includes a comprehensive suite of AI-enhanced tools purpose-built for faith-based organizations:• Live Sermon Streaming & On-Demand Access — Members can watch services live or revisit recorded sermons anytime, anywhere, with AI-powered content recommendations for personalized spiritual growth.• Secure Online Giving & Tithing — Integrated donation tools with recurring payment options streamline church fundraising. Early adopters have reported up to a 35% increase in donations after launching their giving app.• Smart Event Calendar with Push Notifications — AI-assisted scheduling and targeted push notifications keep congregations informed about services, events, and volunteer opportunities in real time.• Prayer Request Submission & Community Prayer Wall — Foster spiritual connection and community support through shared prayer, with intelligent content moderation.• Bible, Devotionals & Study Resources — AI curates and delivers personalized spiritual growth materials accessible on any device.• Volunteer & Ministry Sign-Ups — Simplify coordination across ministry teams and church programs with smart scheduling and automated reminders.Affordable and AccessibleAppy Pie's App Builder offers a free trial that allows churches to test premium AI-powered features on real devices before committing. This makes professional-grade mobile technology accessible to congregations of every size — from small community churches to large multi-campus ministries.Enterprise-Grade Security and Global ReachAll apps built on the Appy Pie platform are hosted on AWS infrastructure and meet rigorous security standards, including GDPR compliance and SOC certification. With customer support available across 150+ countries, Appy Pie provides churches with a reliable, trusted partner for their digital outreach.About Appy PieAppy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator , Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.For more information, please visit – https://www.appypie.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.