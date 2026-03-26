Lifebit Launches Security Posture Management for Trusted Research Environments

Lifebit launches Security Posture Management to enable continuous security monitoring and governance within Trusted Research Environments

New Security Posture Management enables real-time vulnerability monitoring, governance, and compliance within federated Trusted Research Environments.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit , the global leader in federated and AI-powered Trusted Research Environments (TREs) , today announced the launch of Security Posture Management (SPM) on the Lifebit Federated Platform. This new capability provides a TRE-specific approach to surfacing and managing security findings directly within the platform, enabling organisations to continuously monitor, manage, and evidence security in real time.Trusted Research Environments rely on strong foundational controls such as system and data security, network isolation, access management, and monitoring. However, maintaining operational trust requires continuous assurance that these controls remain effective over time. Security Posture Management addresses this need by embedding vulnerability visibility and governance workflows directly into the platform where administrators already operate, alongside remediation guidance tailored specifically for TREs.Biomedical and health data environments must comply with strict frameworks including the Five Safes Framework, GDPR, HIPAA and FedRAMP, among others. While these frameworks emphasise secure system design, they also require organisations to demonstrate that security controls are continuously evaluated and maintained.Without integrated tooling, vulnerability management is often fragmented, manual, and difficult to scale across federated TRE architectures, where complexity and distribution amplify operational challenges.With Security Posture Management, Lifebit removes this barrier.“Security in Trusted Research Environments cannot be a one-time configuration—it must be continuously monitored, evidenced, and operationalised,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With Security Posture Management, we are embedding real-time vulnerability intelligence directly into the Lifebit Federated Platform, enabling administrators to make faster, more consistent security decisions while strengthening governance and compliance at scale. At a time when many are racing to advance AI, Lifebit is ensuring that security evolves just as quickly - because innovation without security is not sustainable”Lifebit’s Security Posture Management provides a centralized, searchable, and filterable dashboard of vulnerabilities within the Lifebit Federated Platform. Administrators gain clear visibility into active findings, including severity, affected resources, and remediation guidance, without needing to switch tools.By transforming vulnerability management into a continuous, platform-native workflow, Security Posture Management reduces context switching, accelerates triaging, and ensures consistent governance processes across organisations and projects.About Security Posture Management on the Lifebit Federated PlatformSecurity Posture Management enables organisations to streamline security governance within their federated Trusted Research Environment by embedding vulnerability visibility and management directly into administrative workflows.Key functionalities include:✅ Centralised Vulnerabilities DashboardView security findings directly within the Lifebit Federated Platform, eliminating fragmented tooling and improving visibility across your federated Trusted Research Environment.✅ Continuous Monitoring and Rea-Time SynchronisationAutomatically retrieve and update findings, ensuring administrators always have access to the latest security insights.✅ Advanced Filtering and PrioritisationVulnerabilities are sorted by severity, workspace, cloud account, or region to focus on critical risks and streamline triage.✅TRE-specific Vulnerability Insights & Remediation RecommendationsInspect findings in depth, including affected resources and exposure context, and receive TRE-specific remediation guidance.✅ Workspace and Organisation MappingAssociate vulnerabilities with specific workspaces and projects, enabling clear ownership and governance accountability.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered health data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery and decisions.Our platform is trusted by the largest number of governments and leading commercial organisations, to securely manage and analyse over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries. This includes the USA-NIH, UK- Genomics England, Singapore’s Ministry of Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, United Health Group, FlatIron Health and 23andMe, among others.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide. Book a free Lifebit Federated Platform demo today and discover your solution→

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