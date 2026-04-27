Announcing The Delta County App
Instead of searching multiple websites or social media channels, follow Delta County and receive timely announcements, meeting reminders, and urgent notifications directly to your phone.
It works like following a page — once you follow Delta County, you’ll automatically receive updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.