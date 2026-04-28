NPZ Law Group Recognized at CIANJ 'Companies That Care' Program

David Nachman, Esq. and Ludka Zimovcak, Esq. at CIANJ “Companies That Care” Program

Immigration law firm honored for national and international engagement and ongoing service initiatives.

Supporting individuals, families, and communities – both in the United States and internationally – is at the heart of who we are as a firm.” — David Nachman, Esq.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managing Attorneys Ludka Zimovcak, Esq. and David Nachman, Esq. of NPZ Law Group recently attended the Companies That Care Program, hosted by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) at the Glen Ridge Country Club in Northern New Jersey.During the program, NPZ Law Group was recognized for its commitment to community service and its contribution to national and international initiatives. This recognition reflects the firm’s commitment to humanitarian, educational, and community initiatives beyond its legal work.“We’re honored to be recognized by CIANJ for the work our team is passionate about,” said David Nachman, Esq. “At NPZ Law Group, we believe that our role carries a broader responsibility. Supporting individuals, families, and communities – both in the United States and internationally – is at the heart of who we are as a firm.”NPZ Law Group is a U.S. and Canadian immigration and nationality law firm known for its client-focused services and its commitment to advocacy, education, and community engagement.About NPZ Law GroupIf you or your family members have any questions about how immigration and nationality laws in the United States may affect you, or if you want to access additional information about immigration and nationality laws in the United States or Canada, please do not hesitate to contact the immigration and nationality lawyers at NPZ Law Group. You can reach us by emailing info@visaserve.com or by calling us at 201-670-0006 extension 104. We also invite you to visit our website at www.visaserve.com for more information.NPZ Law Group487 Goffle RoadRidgewood, NJ 07450

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