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Collaborative Courts Ceremony Honors 245 Recovery Milestones

The Superior Court of California, County of San Joaquin, is proud to celebrate the life-changing achievements of 245 participants graduating from its Collaborative Courts programs. Graduates have successfully completed DUI Court, Parole Reentry Court, Drug Court, and Dependency Drug Court.

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Collaborative Courts Ceremony Honors 245 Recovery Milestones

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