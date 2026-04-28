USA Today Names Insureon a 2026 Top Workplace

#1 digital agency for small business insurance

Insurtech pioneer recognized for building a high-performing, people-first culture

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insureon, the leading digital agency for small business insurance and part of HUB International, the fifth-largest global insurance and employee benefits broker, today announced it has been named a USA Today Top Workplace for 2026. The national award is based entirely on authentic employee feedback captured through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey.“Being named a USA Today Top Workplace matters because it reflects what our employees actually experience day-to-day,” said Jeff Kroeger, President of Insureon. “We’ve worked hard to build a culture where people can do meaningful work, grow in their careers and stay connected - no matter where they’re based. That environment is what allows us to keep innovating for small business owners.”The USA Today Top Workplaces award recognizes organizations setting the standard for workplace culture and employee engagement, with a strong emphasis on employee voice. Results are based on feedback measuring key drivers of business success, including alignment, execution, connection and leadership.At Insureon, that shows up in how teams work together and how the company invests in its people. Since moving to a virtual-first model in 2022, the company has focused on keeping employees engaged through clear communication, regular company-wide updates, recognition programs and defined paths for career growth.That approach has supported both culture and performance. As an early insurtech innovator, Insureon continues to expand its platform, making it easier for small businesses to compare quotes, purchase coverage and manage policies online. The company has achieved double-digit growth each year since 2019 and maintains strong employee retention as part of HUB International.To view the full list of 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces, visit USA Today’s announcement here . To learn more about Insureon, please visit www.insureon.com About InsureonHeadquartered in Chicago, Insureon is the largest independent agency for the online delivery of commercial insurance to small and medium-sized businesses and part of HUB International, the fifth largest insurance broker. Its e-commerce platform allows customers to easily compare insurance quotes from top-rated companies, buy policies, and manage their coverage. Insureon is licensed in all 50 states and specializes in numerous industries. For more information, visit www.insureon.com

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