Brucker Company Partners with Neptronic to Expand Mission-Critical Humidification Solutions for Data Centers

A leading Midwest HVAC Manufacturer’s Representative A global manufacturer specializing in humidification, HVAC controls and electric heating solutions for commercial and mission-critical environments

Partnership brings advanced humidification technology to support the demands of AI and hyperscale infrastructure

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brucker Company , a leading HVAC manufacturer’s representative in the Midwest, is proud to announce a new partnership with Neptronic , a global manufacturer of advanced humidification, HVAC controls and electric heating solutions. The partnership expands Brucker Company’s growing portfolio of engineered solutions supporting data centers and other mission-critical environments where precision environmental control is essential.Data centers are heat factories where nearly every watt consumed by IT equipment becomes heat that must be removed continuously. To best align with the demands of data centers and AI, this partnership emphasizes Neptronic’s evaporative cooling solutions, specifically the SKVF model. Evaporative cooling is highly attractive because it can shift part of that cooling burden away from compressors and into the natural cooling effect of water evaporation, providing localized cooling at a much lower power draw. This approach reduces overall building PUE while significantly enhancing data hall reliability and risk mitigation.As AI adoption accelerates and data center density continues to increase, humidity control is becoming a more important component of facility performance, equipment protection and operational reliability. Modern facilities require tighter environmental tolerances to help reduce risks associated with electrostatic discharge (ESD), condensation, corrosion and server instability.Through this partnership, Brucker Company will provide access to Neptronic’s advanced humidification technologies designed to support critical infrastructure environments, including hyperscale and AI-driven data centers.Neptronic’s humidification systems offer several capabilities particularly relevant to modern data center applications, including:– Energy-Efficient Evaporative Cooling: Lowers first cost and electrical draw with compressor-free, localized cooling (SKVF/SKV) to improve overall PUE.– Water-Agnostic Resistive Humidification: Operates with potable, softened, RO or DI water to reduce scale buildup, bypass complex water treatment and minimize maintenance.– Hygienic Clean Steam: Protects sensitive electronics from static buildup using sanitary steam generated via silver ions and/or UVC lights.– Scalable Precision Control: Maintains stable environments to mitigate ESD risk, featuring seamless BACnet and Modbus integration for building automation systems.“Data centers are becoming increasingly complex environments where precision and reliability matter at every level,” said Matt Green, president of Brucker Company. “As facilities continue evolving to support AI and higher compute density, humidity control is playing a much larger role in protecting infrastructure and maintaining operational stability. Partnering with Neptronic strengthens our ability to support customers with innovative, reliable and low maintenance mission-critical solutions designed for the future of digital infrastructure.”Unlike many conventional electrode humidification systems that rely on water conductivity, Neptronic’s resistive humidifier technology can effectively operate with ultra-pure RO/DI water systems commonly found in mission-critical facilities. This flexibility helps reduce maintenance intervals, minimize scale buildup and improve long-term operational efficiency.“Neptronic is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Brucker Company,” said Josiah Strauss, Sales Director for Neptronic. “Following a period of consistent market share growth across the Midwest, we are confident that Brucker Company possesses the local expertise and capabilities to elevate our presence in the Chicago market to new heights.”The partnership further reinforces Brucker Company’s focus on delivering engineered HVAC solutions tailored to the evolving needs of data centers, healthcare facilities, laboratories and other critical infrastructure sectors.About Brucker CompanyBrucker Company is a leading HVAC manufacturer’s representative serving the Chicago, Central Illinois and Northwest Indiana markets. Founded in 1875, the company provides engineered mechanical and ventilation solutions to contractors, engineers, building owners and facility managers across commercial, institutional and mission-critical environments, including data center facilities. With a focus on technical expertise and customer service, Brucker delivers high-quality equipment and support across engineering, contractor sales, aftermarket and field service divisions. Learn more about Brucker Company.About NeptronicNeptronic is a global manufacturer specializing in humidification, HVAC controls and electric heating solutions for commercial and mission-critical environments. Founded in 1976, the company designs and manufactures innovative technologies that support precise environmental control, energy efficiency and building performance across industries including data centers, healthcare, education and commercial buildings. Neptronic’s humidification systems are designed to deliver reliable, high-precision humidity control while supporting flexible integration with modern building automation systems. Learn more about Neptronic.

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