Origami Risk Announces New and Enhanced Platform Solutions to Drive AI-Powered Insights and Operational Efficiencies

New Solutions Include AI Claim Summary, Book of Business Transfer and Pay-As-You-Go Workflow Enhancement

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced new solutions and platform enhancements designed to streamline complex workflows, reduce manual processes and deliver more intuitive, real-time insights for platform users. All solutions are now available to Origami Risk customers.Key Highlights:Origami Risk is expanding automation and intelligence across its platformNew solutions address high-friction, manual processes in core insurance workflowsPlatform enhancements improve efficiency, accuracy and user experienceThe latest updates span claims management policy administration and financial workflows:New AI Claim Summary Solution: Claims professionals often face overwhelming volumes of inconsistent data and manual processes, leading to slower resolution and increased risk.Origami Risk’s new AI Claim Summary solution leverages generative AI to automatically extract key claim information to produce a concise, structured overview of the claim, enabling faster, more informed decision-making for claims and risk managers. By analyzing related records such as involved parties, policy details, loss events and financials, the AI Claim Summary provides a comprehensive, real-time view of each claim, with summaries that update automatically as records change.New Book of Business Transfer Solution: When agencies transfer a book of business, insurance policies and associated commissions must typically be reassigned through a complex, manual process.Origami Risk’s new Book of Business Transfer feature enables brokers, carriers, underwriters, operations teams and finance leaders to move hundreds of policies at once through a governed bulk process, eliminating the need for endorsement forms or policy re-rating. This workflow efficiency allows teams to transfer large volumes of policies more quickly while simultaneously reducing errors and compliance risk.Enhanced Pay-As-You-Go Workflow Solution: Pay-as-you-go workers’ compensation insurance, or payroll billing, ties premiums to payroll and requires regular coordination between insurers and finance teams.Origami Risk’s enhanced Pay-As-You-Go workflow solution enables policyholders to upload a single payroll file, instantly review totals in a searchable grid and automatically apply credit balances. The workflow efficiencies extend to underwriters, who can easily configure payroll periods, and finance teams who receive clean, automatically allocated data for more accurate forecasting.Today’s announcement underscores Origami Risk’s commitment to helping clients streamline operations, automate complex workflows and access real-time insights across the insurance and risk management lifecycle.About Origami RiskOrigami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk, and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimizes workflows for better data, better insights, and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery — helping the experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organizations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com. FAQWhat is Origami Risk announcing?Origami Risk announced two new solutions, Book of Business Transfer Solution and AI Claims Summary, and enhancements to its Pay-As-You-Go workflow and platform user experience.What problems do these solutions address?The solutions eliminate manual, time-consuming processes in areas like policy transfers, claims analysis and payroll reporting, reducing errors, improving data accuracy and accelerating decision-making. Together, the solutions work to heighten user experience and workflow efficiencies.When are these solutions available?All solutions were introduced in Q1 2026 and are now available to Origami Risk customers.

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