FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE “EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the drama EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on May 1, 2026

New Drama Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms on May 1, 2026

EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING is about people who allow their desires, insecurities and pain to drive a wedge in their relationships. It's about how that often translates to shameless betrayal and alienation.” — Filmmakers Josh Crook and Adam Schroeder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the drama EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING -- which is now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on May 1, 2026. The DVD will be available on May 5, 2026.

Clara Warren’s life in the Hamptons appears perfect, but beneath the surface of her affluent marriage to Richard, a sense of unease is taking root. What begins as a simple attempt to bridge the growing distance between them soon spirals into a devastating realization. As Clara’s world fractures, she is forced to make a choice that will upend her family’s carefully curated life. With the sudden arrival of a ghost from Richard’s past, EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING sets the stage for a ruthless power struggle where loyalty is a luxury, and no one is safe.

Written by Adam R. W. Schroeder and directed by Josh Crook, EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING was produced by R.W. Schroeder, Claudine Marrotte and Franses Simonovich. Featured actors include: Alice Callahan (‘Clara’), Azhy Robertson (‘Wesley’), Taylor Treadwell (‘Vivian’), Walker Hare (‘David’) and Ed Trucco (‘Richard’).

“Even After Everything is a study of fragile ego about people who allow their desires, their insecurities and pain to drive a wedge in their relationships,” said filmmakers Josh Crook and Adam Schroeder. “It's about the power of pride, and how that often translates to shameless betrayal and alienation.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING directly with the filmmakers and Lisha Yakub Sevanian of Calgrove Media.

EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6143928/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv



Official FDM Trailer - EVEN AFTER EVERYTHING (2026)

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