FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary feature THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on July 28, 2026

Foodie Documentary Feature Launches on North American VOD Platforms Starting July 28, 2026

L.A. has become a place where every style, tradition, and point of view is pushing the craft forward. As a kid from New Jersey, this might come as a shock, but I believe L.A. is in its pizza era.” — Filmmaker Peter Ferriero

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary feature THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on July 28, 2026.

THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA explores filmmaker Pete Ferriero’s journey to prove that the world's best pizza isn't found in New York, Chicago, or Italy, but right in Los Angeles. Alongside interviews of celebrity chefs and special guests, Ferriero dives into the history and explosion of red-sauce, cheese-filled, and uniquely topped pizza joints across Los Angeles.

Directed by Peter Ferriero (HER NAME IS CHEF), THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA was Executive Produced by Sarah Sobek. Kathleen Robertson and Peter Ferriero serve as Producers, with Raymond Esposito, Patric Arnold, and Tim Jones as Associate Producers. Subjects interviewed include: Pete Ferriero, Joe D’Amore, Tori Spelling, Ray Romano, Brooke Williamson, Allen Salkin, Daniel Holzman, Joe Sasto, Lindsay Price, Fred Eric, Kathleen Robertson, Stephanie Izard, Sean Lango, Karen Palmer, Elizabeth Falkner, Juan Robles, Tim Rosenman, Larry Hankin, Mei Lin, Miles Shorey, Brian Austin Green, Joe Gannascoli, Sean St. John, Lauren Smith, William Joo, Herbert Yuen and Nancy Silverton.

“We're oddly uncomfortable admitting that something new can surpass something old. We romanticize history. But pizza does not. It cares about who's making it today,” said filmmaker Peter Ferriero. “Los Angeles has become a place where every style, every tradition, and every point of view is pushing the craft forward. As a kid originally from New Jersey, I know this might come as a shock, but I believe Los Angeles is in its pizza era.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36597852/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - THE BEST PIZZA IS IN LA (2026)

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