FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA'S ROMANTIC COMEDY “60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS” NOW AVAILABLE TO RENT OR OWN INTERNATIONALLY

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the international expansion of the romantic comedy 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS -- now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms across more than 40 territories worldwide.

Romantic Comedy Feature Expands Distribution to 40+ Territories Worldwide

60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS is a romantic comedy about the quest to find love after losing a soulmate. It is a journey of laughter, love, and friendship, with heartfelt and hilarious twists and turns.” — Executive Producer/Author Maureen Meehan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the international expansion of the romantic comedy 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS -- now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms across more than 40 territories worldwide.

Based on the true story of Maureen Anne Meehan, the heartfelt romantic comedy 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS follows a widow who dives headfirst into the absurd world of modern dating. Armed with determination, a spreadsheet, and zero tolerance for nonsense, Maureen sets an outrageous goal: 60 dates in 6 months. From swipe disasters and awkward dinners to well-meaning advice from her brutally honest friends, the experiment spirals into a hilarious gauntlet of romantic misfires. Even a serious neck injury can’t stop her, as Maureen powers through, turning her dating challenge into a laugh-out-loud journey of reinvention and resilience. Ultimately, 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS is less about finding "the one" and more about the healing power of laughter, friendship, and second chances.

Josh Nadler adapted Maureen’s novel into the screenplay 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS. Directed by Scott Leslie and produced by Scott Leslie and Kelli Lessie, with Maureen Meehan as the executive producer. Featured actors include: Katelin Chesna (‘Maureen’), Adrianne Harris (‘Beth’), Katherine Kirkpatrick (‘Amber’), Rob Moore (‘Matt’), Annabel Storm (‘Jen’), Jame Hyde (‘Mike’),Corbin Timbrook (‘Craig’), Michael Scovotti (‘Jake’), and Paul Logan (“It’s All About Me”).

“60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS is a romantic comedy about the quest to find love after losing a soulmate, discovering the modern dating world, and self-discovery,” said executive producer and author Maureen Meehan. “Ultimately, it is a journey of laughter, love, and friendship, with heartfelt and hilarious twists and turns along the way."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS directly with the filmmakers.

60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36938121

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie

Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - 60 DATES IN 6 MONTHS (2026)

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