FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES POWERFULLY CAPTIVATING DOCUMENTARY “MEANDERING SCARS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the powerful and captivating documentary feature MEANDERING SCARS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms on July 21, 2026

Documentary Feature Which Premiered at Dances with Films 2025 Debuts on North American VOD Platforms on July 21, 2026

Our hope is that MEANDERING SCARS encourages honest conversations about mental health, resilience, and the lasting impact of our experiences.” — Filmmakers Allison Norlian and Kody Leibowitz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the powerful and captivating documentary feature MEANDERING SCARS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms on July 21, 2026. MEANDERING SCARS premiered at Dances With Films in 2025.

MEANDERING SCARS follows Erika Bogan—a mother, wheelchair athlete, former Ms. Wheelchair America 2010, and domestic violence survivor—as she attempts to accomplish what only a handful of wheelchair users have ever done: climb to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Her purpose is to save lives by raising awareness about suicide, suicidal ideation, and mental health struggles within the disabled community, all while honoring friends and family lost to suicide. Ultimately, the documentary is not just about the climb and its message. It also chronicles Erika’s journey as a disabled person in America, exploring how inaccessibility, perceived burdensomeness, and systemic financial turmoil contributed to her deteriorating mental health.

Written, directed and produced by Kody Leibowitz and Allison Norlian, MEANDERING SCARS features interviews with Erika Bogan, Joey McGlamory, Johnathan Hartis, Dr. Lauren Khazem, Claudia Clayton, James Clayton, Kaliyah Hill, and Skylynn Hagler.

“As filmmakers, we believe stories have the power to help people feel seen and less alone,” said filmmakers Allison Norlian and Kody Leibowitz. “Our hope is that MEANDERING SCARS encourages honest conversations about mental health, resilience, and the lasting impact of our experiences. We're honored that this distribution partnership will allow the film to reach audiences who may find pieces of themselves within it."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire MEANDERING SCARS directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

MEANDERING SCARS website: www.meanderingscars.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie

Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia.tv.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - MEANDERING SCARS (2026)

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