EDMO Launches GPA Calculator to Simplify and Standardize Academic Performance Evaluation

GPA Calculator by EDMO

EDMO’s new offering simplifies GPA calculation by delivering fast, accurate results across diverse grading systems.

Our GPA Calculator brings speed, accuracy, and clarity to what should be a straightforward process, empowering users with reliable results they can trust.” — Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDMO , an AI-powered company offering enrollment automation solutions for higher education, recently launched GPA Calculator , an enrollment-friendly tool designed to help universities’ admission counselors compute Grade Point Averages (GPA) accurately and efficiently across multiple grading scales and academic systems.With GPA Calculator, EDMO addresses this student friction & distrust by providing an intuitive, consistent interface that automates GPA computation and interpretation, saving time and reducing administrative burden for enrollment teams.GPA Calculator supports a wide range of academic grading systems, ensuring compatibility with semester, quarter, and international grade formats.EDMO’s brand new tool processes academic transcripts, applies institution-specific grading rules, and generates standardized GPA calculations aligned with diverse academic frameworks.Admission teams can securely upload transcripts and supporting documents directly into the system, ensuring seamless data intake without manual data entry. It intelligently reads and organizes academic records, automatically applying custom institutional rules and grading scales to ensure accurate computation.Using advanced data processing, the tool extracts relevant academic metrics and generates clear, structured insights into overall performance trends. Enrollment teams can access detailed reports and standardized summaries through an intuitive dashboard, enabling informed and confident academic or admissions decisions.“GPA remains a cornerstone metric for admissions and academic planning, yet students and institutions often struggle with inconsistent scales and manual calculations. Navigating diverse grading formats and conversion scales has traditionally been time-consuming and prone to error for students and enrollment teams alike,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. “Our GPA Calculator brings speed, accuracy, and clarity to what should be a straightforward process, empowering users with reliable results they can trust.”Key benefits of GPA Calculator include:- Support for multiple grading scales and formats- Instant, accurate GPA computation- Easy-to-use interface for students, advisors, and enrollment teams- Clear breakdowns of credit-weighted performance- A reliable tool for application preparation and academic planningThe launch of GPA Calculator reinforces EDMO’s commitment to building intelligent enrollment tools that streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and elevate end-user experience across the admissions lifecycle.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and more than $10 million in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments—helping universities work smarter without needing to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, Rowan University, and Pearson, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

EDMO's GPA Calculator: See How it Works

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