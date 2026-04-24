Brent Snyder Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brent Snyder, founder of Elements Auto Hail Repair Indiana, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares insights on operating a paintless dent repair business and delivering efficient, customer-focused auto restoration services.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Snyder explores operational lessons from the auto repair industry, focusing on consistency, service quality, and building trust through reliable customer outcomes, and breaks down how disciplined processes and customer-first execution can drive lasting results.Brent’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/brent-snyder63863826

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