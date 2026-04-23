American Management University Expands Access to Learning Through 60+ Free E-Certificate Programs Available Worldwide

American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site. American Management University graduates await being called on stage

PARIS, FRANCE, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) is reaffirming its commitment to accessible global education by making more than 60 free e-certificate programs available to learners around the world.Designed to support personal growth, professional development, and lifelong learning, these free programs are open to individuals seeking to strengthen their knowledge in practical subject areas without the burden of tuition costs. The initiative reflects AMU’s broader mission to expand educational opportunity across diverse communities, including regions where access to affordable learning resources remains limited.“At American Management University, we believe education should open doors, not create more barriers,” said Roy Virgen Jr., Founder and CEO of American Management University. “Our free e-certificate offerings are one way we can serve the broader global community by giving people access to useful learning opportunities at no cost. Whether someone is exploring a new subject, building confidence, or taking a first step toward future academic and professional goals, we want to make that journey more accessible. We expect to add on more free courses in the coming months.”The 60+ free e-certificate programs are intended for a wide audience, including:Students seeking supplemental learning, working professionals pursuing skill development, entrepreneurs looking to sharpen business knowledge, and lifelong learners who want structured educational opportunities without financial pressure.AMU’s free e-certificate offerings are part of a larger effort to encourage educational inclusion and practical learning across borders. In many parts of the world, even short educational programs can be financially out of reach. By offering these certificates at no cost, AMU hopes to make a meaningful contribution to communities where affordable learning options are especially valuable.These programs also serve as an entry point for learners who may be unfamiliar with AMU and want to experience its educational approach firsthand. Rather than focusing only on credentials, the university aims to create opportunities for learners to engage with relevant topics, build momentum, and gain recognition for completing short-form academic and professional learning experiences.As global demand for flexible education continues to grow, AMU remains focused on providing accessible pathways that reflect the realities of modern learners. The free e-certificate initiative supports individuals who may be balancing work, family obligations, economic constraints, or limited local access to educational institutions.American Management University welcomes learners from around the world to explore these free offerings and take advantage of the opportunity to grow, develop, and continue learning in a flexible format.For more information about AMU and its free e-certificate programs, please visit https://americanmanagementuniversity.learnworlds.com/courses About American Management UniversityAmerican Management University is an internationally oriented institution committed to expanding access to higher education and professional learning. Through flexible programs and global outreach, AMU seeks to support learners, professionals, and aspiring leaders from a wide range of backgrounds.

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