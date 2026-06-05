American Management University and Nobel University to Host Joint Academic Recognition Ceremony in Los Angeles

AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024 Nobel grads pose for photo American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site. AMU logo on dark wall Dr. Kulkarni accepts his award at the AMU ceremony in Ontario, California Oct 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University and Nobel University are pleased to announce the 2026 AMU –Nobel University Academic Recognition Ceremony, scheduled to take place on December 5, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.The joint ceremony will bring together graduates, academic leaders, professional learners, international partners, and distinguished honorees to celebrate academic achievement, lifelong learning, professional leadership, and global educational advancement.The event reflects a shared commitment by both institutions to recognize learners and professionals who have pursued education as a pathway to personal growth, career advancement, and service to their communities.The ceremony will also recognize selected individuals whose work reflects leadership, service, scholarship, and professional contribution. Confirmed for AMU include Confirmed honorees for Nobel University include Ram Paudel, who will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of contributions to youth empowerment, inclusive education, youth leadership, and global collaboration, and Shanina M. Thomas, who will receive the Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in recognition of contributions to education.Additional honorees, speakers, and ceremony participants may be announced closer to the event date.“Education today is increasingly global, flexible, and lifelong,” said Roy Virgen Jr., Founder and CEO of American Management University. “This ceremony represents more than a formal academic event. It is an opportunity to honor the hard work, perseverance, and professional achievement of students and leaders from different backgrounds and countries.”The ceremony is expected to include a formal academic procession, recognition of graduates and professional achievers, institutional remarks, photography opportunities, and special honors for selected individuals who have demonstrated leadership, service, scholarship, or professional accomplishment.American Management University serves a diverse international community through flexible distance education programs designed for working adults, entrepreneurs, educators, managers, and global professionals. The university’s mission emphasizes accessible, career-relevant education for learners seeking advancement in business, leadership, management, education, healthcare administration, and related professional fields.Nobel University, based in California, provides academic programs in business, technology, and management fields and contributes to the event through its academic presence, institutional leadership, and commitment to student success.The Los Angeles ceremony is designed to provide participants with a meaningful academic experience while strengthening connections among students, alumni, faculty, institutional partners, and professional communities.“This joint ceremony is an important moment for our students, graduates, and partners,” Virgen added. “It allows us to celebrate achievement in a formal setting while continuing to build bridges between institutions, communities, and global learners.”Additional details regarding venue, registration, ceremony participation, guest attendance, and program schedule will be announced by the institutions.For more information about the 2026 AMU–Nobel University Academic Recognition Ceremony, interested participants may contact:

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