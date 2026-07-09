American Management University Announces New International Quality Assurance Initiative

AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024 American Management University graduates await being called on stage American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site.

New initiative supports AMU’s plan to integrate internationally recognized diploma pathways into selected undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) announced today that it is actively pursuing recognition as an approved international centre for selected UK-regulated qualifications.As part of this initiative, AMU is working toward offering approved diplomas at Levels 4, 5, 6, and 7, which may be integrated into selected AMU degree programs. The planned structure is intended to provide students with additional academic milestones, clearer progression pathways, and the opportunity to earn recognized qualifications alongside their university studies.The initiative is part of AMU’s broader strategy to strengthen academic quality, expand international learning pathways, and provide greater value to students, graduates, and global partners.“AMU has always been focused on creating practical and accessible educational opportunities for working professionals around the world,” said Prof. Roy Virgen Jr., Founder and CEO of American Management University. “Pursuing approved centre recognition for selected UK-regulated qualifications is another step toward strengthening our academic ecosystem and expanding internationally recognized learning pathways for our students.”Through this initiative, AMU aims to provide learners with access to selected qualifications aligned with recognized UK quality assurance standards. By incorporating Levels 4, 5, 6, and 7 diploma pathways into selected AMU programs, the university intends to create a more structured academic model that supports both professional development and continued educational progression.The pursuit of approved centre recognition also supports AMU’s international partnership strategy by creating clearer pathways for students and partner institutions seeking structured, quality-assured educational opportunities.“This is not simply about adding another recognition,” Virgen added. “It is about building stronger systems, improving academic credibility, and ensuring that our students and partners benefit from clear, responsible, and internationally informed pathways.”AMU will provide further updates as the recognition process progresses.About American Management UniversityAmerican Management University is an international private higher education institution focused on business, management, leadership, education, and professional development. AMU serves adult learners, working professionals, and international students through flexible academic programs designed to support career advancement, leadership development, and lifelong learning.

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