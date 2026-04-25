Nobel University Joins CHEA International Quality Group, Strengthening Its Commitment to Global Quality Assurance

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LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobel University is pleased to announce that it has joined the CHEA International Quality Group, commonly known as CIQG, an international forum connected with the Council for Higher Education Accreditation that brings together institutions, quality assurance organizations, accrediting bodies, higher education associations, and other stakeholders focused on academic quality in higher education.The CHEA International Quality Group advances understanding of international quality assurance and promotes high-quality higher education in an increasingly global academic environment.Nobel University’s participation in CIQG reflects the institution’s continued commitment to academic quality, institutional improvement, and global engagement. As Nobel University expands access to affordable, career-focused academic programs for domestic and international students, CIQG membership provides another platform for the university to remain connected to international conversations on quality assurance, transparency, and responsible higher education practice.“Nobel University is proud to join the CHEA International Quality Group as part of our ongoing commitment to quality, accountability, and global academic engagement,” said Dr. John Kim, President of Nobel University. “As we continue to serve students from diverse backgrounds, participation in international quality assurance networks helps us stay connected to meaningful conversations about academic standards, student outcomes, and institutional improvement.”Nobel University is institutionally accredited by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools Accreditation Commission, which is listed on CHEA’s Nobel University profile. Nobel University’s accreditation remains the foundation of its academic quality framework, while CIQG membership adds an additional international engagement channel focused on quality assurance dialogue and best practices.The university views this development as part of a broader effort to strengthen its academic positioning, expand responsible international partnerships, and continue building confidence among students, alumni, employers, and global education partners.“Our goal is not only to provide accessible education, but to do so with integrity and a continuous improvement mindset,” added Dr. Kim. “Joining CIQG supports that direction and aligns with Nobel University’s commitment to students and the public.”About Nobel UniversityNobel University is a Los Angeles-based institution offering business and technology-focused academic programs designed to support working adults, international students, and career-minded learners. The university provides accessible, practical, and student-centered education with an emphasis on academic quality, professional development, and global opportunity.

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