Senate Bill 1296 Printer's Number 1600

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1296 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in commercial drivers, further providing for purpose and construction of chapter, providing for English proficiency standard and further providing for disqualification; and imposing penalties. Memo Subject Reinforcing Commercial Vehicle Safety Actions 1600 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 17, 2026 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Second consideration, April 22, 2026 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 22, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:34 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.