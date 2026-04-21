Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1597

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1287 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in subdivision and land development, further providing for water supply. Memo Subject Ensuring Adequate Water Supply Before Final Land Development Approval Actions 1597 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 17, 2026 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Second consideration, April 22, 2026 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 22, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:33 AM

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