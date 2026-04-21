Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,153 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1597

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1287

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in subdivision and land development, further providing for water supply.

Memo Subject

Ensuring Adequate Water Supply Before Final Land Development Approval

Actions

1597 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 17, 2026
Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
First consideration, April 21, 2026
Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 22, 2026

Generated 04/22/2026 11:33 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1597

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.