Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1597
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1287
2025-2026 Regular Session
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in subdivision and land development, further providing for water supply.
Memo Subject
Ensuring Adequate Water Supply Before Final Land Development Approval
Actions
|1597
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, April 17, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
|Second consideration, April 22, 2026
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 22, 2026
Generated 04/22/2026 11:33 AM
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