Senate Bill 1273 Printer's Number 1610
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1273
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, VOGEL, KANE, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for electronic toll collection.
Memo Subject
Clarification of the Sharing of Vehicle Information in Missing Persons Cases
Actions
|1610
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 17, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
|Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Generated 04/22/2026 11:30 AM
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