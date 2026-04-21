Senate Bill 1273 Printer's Number 1610

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1273 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, VOGEL, KANE, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in turnpike, further providing for electronic toll collection. Memo Subject Clarification of the Sharing of Vehicle Information in Missing Persons Cases Actions 1610 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 17, 2026 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Second consideration, April 22, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:30 AM

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