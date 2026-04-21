House Bill 1261 Printer's Number 3231

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Sponsors MUNROE, MAKO, HILL-EVANS, WARREN, PIELLI, GUENST, CONKLIN, McNEILL, PROBST, KHAN, SCHMITT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, MERSKI, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, STEELE, MAYES, SHAFFER, D. MILLER, RIVERA, POWELL, GILLEN, CEPHAS, O'MARA, TOMLINSON, PROKOPIAK, K. HARRIS, SALISBURY, T. DAVIS, KAZEEM, WEBSTER, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies and providing for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting protective equipment; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Protecting Firefighters and Communities from Toxic Forever Chemicals in Foam

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