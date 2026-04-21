Senate Bill 1286 Printer's Number 1604
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1286
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO, PICOZZI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to offenses in general, further providing for careless driving.
Memo Subject
Increasing Penalties for Causing Unintentional Death
Actions
|1604
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 17, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
|Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Generated 04/22/2026 11:33 AM
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