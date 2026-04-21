Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1580
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1284
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, BROWN, ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, STEFANO, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in authorized disposition of offenders, further providing for sentence for murder, murder of unborn child and murder of law enforcement officer; and, in sentencing, further providing for sentences for offenses committed against law enforcement officer.
Memo Subject
Sentencing for Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer
Actions
|1580
|Referred to JUDICIARY, April 14, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
|Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Generated 04/22/2026 11:32 AM
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