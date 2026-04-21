Senate Bill 1284 Printer's Number 1580

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1284 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, BROWN, ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, STEFANO, J. WARD Short Title An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in authorized disposition of offenders, further providing for sentence for murder, murder of unborn child and murder of law enforcement officer; and, in sentencing, further providing for sentences for offenses committed against law enforcement officer. Memo Subject Sentencing for Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer Actions 1580 Referred to JUDICIARY, April 14, 2026 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Second consideration, April 22, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:32 AM

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