Senate Bill 1262 Printer's Number 1567
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1262
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO, FLYNN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, further providing for penalties.
Memo Subject
Enhancing School Bus Safety
Actions
|1567
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 6, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
|Second consideration, April 22, 2026
Generated 04/22/2026 11:29 AM
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