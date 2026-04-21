Senate Bill 1262 Printer's Number 1567

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1262 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO, FLYNN Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, further providing for penalties. Memo Subject Enhancing School Bus Safety Actions 1567 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, April 6, 2026 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Second consideration, April 22, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:29 AM

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