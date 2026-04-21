Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,073 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Sponsors

MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies; and, in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for definitions, for publication and notice, for award of grants, for consolidation incentive, for publication and notice and for award of grants, repealing provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, to expiration of authority relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services * * *

Memo Subject

Fire & EMS Grant Program Enhancements

Generated 04/22/2026 11:28 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1625

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.