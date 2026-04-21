Senate Bill 1261 Printer's Number 1625

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Sponsors MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, J. WARD

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies; and, in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for definitions, for publication and notice, for award of grants, for consolidation incentive, for publication and notice and for award of grants, repealing provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, to expiration of authority relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services * * *

Memo Subject Fire & EMS Grant Program Enhancements

Generated 04/22/2026 11:28 AM

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